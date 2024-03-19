Man, 40, killed in Stockton's second homicide in less than a week

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in downtown Stockton, marking the second homicide in less than a week.

Stockton police responded to a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m. in the area of East Market and South E streets. When police arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures before the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate. At this time, there is no motive or suspect information, police said.

The man's name hasn't been released, pending notification of family by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Monday's fatal shooting came six days after a 25-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on East Taylor Street.

The Stockton Police Department encourages anyone with information about either case to call its non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

There have been nine homicides reported to the police department in 2024, according to police spokesman Omer Edhah. At this time last year, there were 16 reported homicides, Edhah said.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton detectives investigate second homicide in less than a week