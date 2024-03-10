Man, 40, fatally shot in Brooklyn apartment building basement

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in the basement of a Brooklyn apartment building early Sunday, cops said.

The victim was shot in the torso in a building on Sterling Place by Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights about 1 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved.

Police have made no arrests..

The killing marks the fourth homicide this year in the 77th Precinct, which saw just one slaying through March 3, 2023, according to NYPD stats.