Man, 39, fatally shot in Austin neighborhood Friday night

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in the Austin neighborhood late Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 5800 block of West Division Street at around 9:48 p.m. and discovered the man on the ground. A handgun was recovered in his hand, according to police.

The man sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and two to the chest. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown, and no one is in custody.