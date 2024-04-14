Man, 39, dies and two rescued from water at Dollar Glen

A man has died and two woman were rescued from the water at a Clackmannanshire beauty spot.

Police were called to Dollar Glen at 10:30 on Saturday following reports of concern for three people in the water.

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two women received treatment from the Scottish Ambulance service.

Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended, along with a range of other emergency services. All three were removed from the water.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”