Man, 38, found fatally wounded overnight in Rogers Park, cops say

Chicago police responded to a call of someone shot overnight and found a 38-year-old man fatally wounded on the Far North Side in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

About 3;30 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of West Howard Street where a man was lying on the ground unresponsive. The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody for the fatal shooting, and detectives were investigating.