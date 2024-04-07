Man, 37, fatally stabbed at Brooklyn bar

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn bar early Sunday, police said.

Cops found the victim knifed in the chest outside Catch 22 bar on Third Ave. near 72nd St. in Bay Ridge about 2:50 a.m.

Medics rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn but he couldn’t be saved, cops said. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.

The killing marks the first this year in Brooklyn’s 68th Precinct, which saw three slayings in all of 2023.

Last December, a Brooklyn man stabbed his mother to death in her Bay Ridge home because he believed she was poisoning him, law enforcement sources said. The son, Vlad Deshkovich, was charged with murder and remains held without bail.