Man, 37, arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, Thurston County jail log shows

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to a fire that was reported over the weekend, according to Thurston County information.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed his connection to the fire; a jail log shows his arrest.

About 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the McLane/Black Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Cooper Point Road Northwest.

After the fire was extinguished, fire crews found a single victim who had died.

“The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death were considered suspicious,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, adding that detectives are now investigating the incident.

In addition to first-degree murder, the man also was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, tampering with evidence, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a synthetic narcotic.

