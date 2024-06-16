Man, 35, dies of gunshot in Lansing, no arrests so far

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 35-year old man has died after a shooting Saturday night that Lansing police say they do not believe to have been random.

Lansing Police Department officers responded at about 10:19 p.m. to the 4000 block of MacDougal Circle, said LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis. Upon arrival, they found the 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Lansing Fire Department gave medical assistance on the scene and transported the man to a local hospital, where officials later pronounced him dead.

So far, LPD has made no arrests, Gulkis said on Sunday morning.

The investigation is active, and police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information related to the homicide, LPD wants you to call them at 517-483-4600, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

You can also send a private message through the LPD Facebook page.

