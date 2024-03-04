Man, 34, found guilty in 2021 fatal stabbing at Indianapolis senior apartment community

A 34-year-old man was found guilty of murder Thursday in the 2021 fatal stabbing of a man at an Indianapolis senior apartment community, according to court records.

Deshae Anderson was found guilty of murder in the death of 32-year-old Jimario Williams to conclude a two-day jury trial.

Anderson stabbed Williams to death during an argument at Atrium Village Senior Apartments near North Mitthoefer Road on May 8, 2021, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The apartments are in the 2000 block of Village Circle West. Multiple witnesses identified Anderson as the suspect in a photo array and said he ran out of the apartment after the stabbing, according to prosecutors.

A sentencing hearing in the case is set for March 25 at 10 a.m.

