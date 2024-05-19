Man, 34, dies after rescue near 31st Street Beach, police say

A 34-year-old man has died after he was rescued from Lake Michigan Saturday evening, according to Chicago police.

Marine unit responders pulled the man out of the water around 6:10 p.m. just off 31st Street Beach, police said. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The drowning occurred just six days before the official opening of the city’s lakefront beaches, which often draw thousands of revelers.

Last year, the city experienced one of its deadliest Labor Day weekends along the lakefront as first responders conducted 24-hour-long rescue and recovery missions to assist numerous water-related emergencies.

