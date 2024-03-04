Man, 33, shot dead outside Manhattan NYCHA complex where he lived

A 33-year-old man was shot to death in a parking lot of the Manhattan NYCHA complex where he lived, police said Monday.

Kenneth Taveras was shot multiple times in the chest in a parking lot at the Polo Grounds Towers in Washington Heights about 10:35 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx but he could not be saved.

Three to five men drove off in a black pick-up truck and are being sought, police said.

Taveras lived in the Polo Grounds Towers building on on Frederick Douglass Blvd. near E 156th St. he was shot outside of.

He had three arrests on his record, including busts for possession of a loaded gun and for assault, police sources said.