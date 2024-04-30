Man, 33, fatally wounded overnight in South Chicago neighborhood

A 33-year-old man was found fatally wounded overnight in the South Chicago neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, police said.

He was taken to UChicago Medicine where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed a dark-colored vehicle fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating. As of Tuesday morning, the victim was not identified.