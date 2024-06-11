Man, 33, charged with murder in death of 2 brothers in L.A.’s Exposition Park

A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder for reportedly shooting two brothers near Los Angeles’ Exposition Park as they were sitting in their vehicle earlier this month, authorities announced Monday.

The June 1 incident was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of 1100 Browning Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sergio Rio, 33, and his brother 19-year-old Ricardo Rios were sitting in their car along a residential area near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and USC campus.

Police said the men were possibly involved in an argument with the suspect. That’s when the gunman, identified as Marcos Navarro, reportedly walked away and returned moments later to shoot the victims inside the car.

Sergio was declared dead at the scene. Ricardo was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

So far, authorities have not provided a motive for the deadly shooting.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the brothers’ loved ones who lost two members of their family to senseless gun violence,” District Attorney Gascón said. “These tragic deaths underscore the urgency of keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong individuals. Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victims and their loved ones.”

In addition to the murder charges, Navarro, who was arrested a day after the shooting, faces an enhancement alleging he personally used a firearm during the crime.

He is being held on $5 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.

If convicted as charged, Navarro faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

