Man, 31, fatally shot in leg outside luxury SoHo store

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the leg outside a luxury SoHo store early Tuesday, officials said.

The victim was struck in the right thigh in front of Stone Island, a high-end clothing shop on Greene St. near Grand St., about 5:15 a.m., cops said.

The gunman fled in a dark-colored SUV and has not been caught.

The victim’s wound was so severe cops at first thought he had been shot in the leg three times, a police sources said.

Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he died. The victim lived in Bayonne, N.J., according to cops but his name was not immediately released.

Cops investigating the shooting Tuesday had taped off a white Range Rover, believed to be the victim’s, with New Jersey license plates. A second vehicle with Michigan plates was also nearby.