Man, 29, shot in head in East Harlem dies 2 weeks later

A 29-year-old man shot in the head in East Harlem died nearly weeks later, police said Monday.

Abrahan Jose Bello-Daza was shot just past 8:30 p.m. on June 7 during a confrontation near E. 102nd St. and First Ave., cops said.

Medics rushed Bello-Daza to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell. He died June 21.

Bello-Daza was living at a migrant shelter in Long Island City, according to cops.

Cops have made no arrests.