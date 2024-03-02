Man, 29, allegedly punches Honolulu police officer in Waialae

Mar. 2—A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday night in Waialae after he allegedly assaulted a security guard and a responding Honolulu police officer.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, officers responded at 7 p.m. to a call reporting that a man was assaulting a security guard on the 1500-block of Laukahi Street.

"The male suspect then punched a responding HPD officer, causing pain, and was subsequently arrested" for suspicion of first-degree assault, resisting arrest and third-degree assault, according to a police report.

He was being held in police custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said. No further information was immediately released.