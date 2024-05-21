Man, 28, wounded overnight during armed-robbery at gas station in Washington Park

A 28-year-old man was listed in critical condition after being wounded overnight in an armed robbery at a gas station in the Washington Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, the victim was at a gas station in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard with another person when a robber exited a white Lexus and robbed both victims for an unknown amount of cash then opened fire striking the 28-year-old to the chest, police said.

The victim was dropped off at St. Bernards Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.