Man, 28, dies in Sutter County crash on Highway 99. CHP suspects drugs were a factor

An East Bay Area man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 99 in Sutter County in which the California Highway Patrol suspects drugs were a factor.

The fatal crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Highway 99, just south of Richland Road in Yuba City. A silver 2011 Acura RDX was heading north on the highway, the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office announced in a news release.

Witnesses told the CHP that the Acura had been weaving heavily and unable to stay in its lane. North of the intersection with Lincoln Road, the Acura entered the paved center divide in the highway before sharply turning to the right.

The CHP said the Acura then drove on the highway’s right shoulder and turned sharply to the left before it overturned. The driver, a 28-year-old Antioch man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the windshield as the vehicle rolled over.

The Acura came to rest in the highway’s northbound lanes. Witnesses stopped to help until first responders arrived, according to the CHP news release.

The CHP said the driver was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m. The passengers, a 28-year-old Yuba City man and a 3-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Investigators suspect drugs were a factor in the fatal crash, the CHP said. The Sutter County Coroner’s Office will release the driver’s name after his family has been notified.

The highway was closed between Richland and Lincoln roads for two hours early Monday as authorities worked at the scene. It has since reopened.