Man, 26, shot to death in car occupied with children is identified

A man shot in the head while in a car with two kids was identified as a 26-year-old man from Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Joseph Milligan was the man shot on the North Side Tuesday. He died from his injuries the next day.

No arrests have been announced.

Investigators believe the man was seated in a vehicle on the 400 block of 23rd Avenue N. with an adult and two kids when someone fired at him from outside. A ShotSpotter notification at around 8 p.m. alerted police to four gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived and found Milligan with a life-threatening gunshot wound, giving him medical aid until paramedics brought him to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. The medical examiner's office said Milligan died around 6:36 p.m. the next day.

Star Tribune staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this story.