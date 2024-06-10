Man, 26, killed in West Pullman shooting, suspects at large: police

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is dead and two suspects are on the run after a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of S. State Street.

The male victim was found by Chicago police officers on the ground between two houses with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said. His identity hasn't been released.

A witness told officers that two men in a black vehicle got out and shot at the man before getting back into their car and speeding away from the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.