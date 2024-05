A Bronx man was shot to death outside his apartment building, cops said Sunday.

Police found Daniel Lachapel, 25, shot in the head on Allerton Ave. near White Plains Road in Allerton about 10:50 p.m. Saturday. He died at the scene.

Cops have made no arrests in the shooting.

Lachapel’s shooting marks the second homicide this year in the Bronx’s 49th Precinct, which saw five killings in all of 2023.