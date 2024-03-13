Man, 25, dies in shooting overnight on Far South Side, police say

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead hours after being shot overnight on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 600 block of West 117th Street and found a victim who told police he was shot by a gunman who fled the scene.

The man suffered wounds to his abdomen, and was taken in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are investigating.