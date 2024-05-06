Man, 25, arrested after shootout with Athens police

The GBI recently announced it is investigating a shooting on the 100 block of Hickman Drive that involved Athens-Clarke County officers.

At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers tried to apprehend Walter McGuire, 25, of Colbert, Georgia, when he ran away from officers, according to a news release from the GBI.

McGuire allegedly got into a car and fired a gun, according to the release. At least one officer fired their gun in return.

After a car chase, McGuire was eventually taken into custody, according to the release. There were no injuries related to the shooting.

McGuire was taken to a local hospital and released to the ACCPD, where he was later booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail, according to the release.

The GBI said it will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, the case file will be given to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

