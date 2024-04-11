Man, 24, wounded in shooting overnight at CTA Red Line station

A man was seriously wounding by another man he was arguing with Wednesday night at a CTA Red Line station on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

About 9:35 p.m., the victim was at a Red Line station in the first block of West 95th Street when he became involved in an argument on the mezzanine level, police said.

Shots were fired and the victim suffered a wound to the chest. He was taken in critical to fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.