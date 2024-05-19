Man, 24, shot and killed in Tampa, deputies say

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Tampa Sunday in an incident deputies are investigating as a homicide.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies went to the 1300 block of Treasure Key Court, about one mile northwest of University Mall, and found Brayan Rivera Garcia with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. Garcia was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the shooting was an “isolated event,” according to a news release. The release asked anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

