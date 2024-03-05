Man, 24, killed in McKees Rocks shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in McKees Rocks on Monday evening, Allegheny County police said.

The shooting happened along Boquet Street at 5:18 p.m.

WATCH for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

Once on scene, first responders found a 24-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The investigation shows the suspect approached the victim and shot at him. Police said the victim returned fire.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

