Man, 24, found shot multiple times overnight in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times to the body overnight on the South Side in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 7800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue and found a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.