Man, 24, fatally shot sitting in car on Brooklyn street

A 24-year-old man was shot to death inside a car on a Brooklyn street just a few blocks from where a man was gunned down a week earlier, police said Sunday.

The latest victim was sitting inside a car near E. 54th St. and Church Ave. in East Flatbush when he was shot multiple times in the abdomen about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Police took two people, one carrying a gun, into custody as persons of interest.

The slaying was the third murder Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct this month.

On April 20, 40-year-old bodega owner Anthony Lancaster was shot to death on E. 53th St. and Clarkson Ave.

Three days earlier, Gamaliel Oliver, 45, was dropped off at Brookdale University Hospital with a fatal gunshot to his abdomen. Police later determined he was gunned down on E. 98th St. near Lenox Road in East Flatbush about an hour earlier.

The precinct has seen a jump in homicides this year, with seven slayings through April 21 compared to five by the same point last year. Murders citywide are down more than 18 % so far this year compared to the same period last year.

With Emma Seiwell