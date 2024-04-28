Man, 24, fatally shot sitting in car on Brooklyn street
A 24-year-old man was shot to death inside a car on a Brooklyn street just a few blocks from where a man was gunned down a week earlier, police said Sunday.
The latest victim was sitting inside a car near E. 54th St. and Church Ave. in East Flatbush when he was shot multiple times in the abdomen about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said.
Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.
Police took two people, one carrying a gun, into custody as persons of interest.
The slaying was the third murder Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct this month.
On April 20, 40-year-old bodega owner Anthony Lancaster was shot to death on E. 53th St. and Clarkson Ave.
Three days earlier, Gamaliel Oliver, 45, was dropped off at Brookdale University Hospital with a fatal gunshot to his abdomen. Police later determined he was gunned down on E. 98th St. near Lenox Road in East Flatbush about an hour earlier.
The precinct has seen a jump in homicides this year, with seven slayings through April 21 compared to five by the same point last year. Murders citywide are down more than 18 % so far this year compared to the same period last year.
With Emma Seiwell