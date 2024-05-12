Man, 24, fatally shot just down block from scene of 2022 Brooklyn double slay

A 24-year-old man was shot to death on a Brooklyn street early Sunday just down the block from the the scene a 2022 double homicide.

The victim was shot in the chest and right leg on Strauss St. near Newport St. in Brownsville about 12:10 a.m., police said.

Medics rushed the man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

Police have made no arrests.

The shooting took place a half-block away from a West Indian restaurant on Strauss St. where workers Eyon Johnson and Damien White were shot to death on Oct. 27, 2022. Sawandi Galara, 46, was arrested for the killings in February 2023 and charged with murder.