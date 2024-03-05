Man, 24, dies after being shot in vehicle at east Gainesville apartment complex

A 24-year-old man who was shot Monday afternoon died after being transported to a Gainesville hospital, according to an Alachua County Sheriff's Office social media post.

Here's what we know:

When did the shooting happen?

Monday at about 4:30 p.m.

Where did the shooting happen?

Eastwood Meadows Apartments, 918 SE 44th St., Gainesville.

ACSO investigation

According to the sheriff's office's social media post, deputies responded to the Eastwood Meadows Apartments after multiple residents reported hearing gunfire. Residents also reported seeing a person slumped over in a vehicle near the complex's mailboxes.

Deputies arrived and found a man in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Alachua County Fire Rescue to a local a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-955-1818. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867 (STOP).

