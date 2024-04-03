Man, 23, shot multiple times in Sharon; 18-year-old charged with attempted homicide

An 18-year-old man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Mercer County early Tuesday that left a 23-year-old man injured.

The Sharon Police Department said they were called to the sub-100 block of North Water Avenue around 12:16 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 23-year-old man who was shot in the leg and lower torso area being helped by others. Officers provided life-saving measures on the victim at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Two storefronts and two vehicles in a parking lot were also hit by bullets. Police said they found over 30 shell casings in the area.

On Wednesday, Sharon police charged Julian Marki, 18, of New Castle, for the shooting. He’s facing several charges including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Marki was taken into custody by the New Castle Police Department Wednesday morning. He was arraigned and taken to the Mercer County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Bird flu found at plant run by largest egg producer in U.S. Pedestrian hit, killed by car while walking on Parkway North Dog found tied to tree in McCandless VIDEO: Ingram house flooded when fire hydrant hit by car DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts