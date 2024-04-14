Man, 23, shot and killed while on the sidewalk overnight in Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man died after being shot multiple times while he was on the sidewalk overnight in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

Police say at about midnight Sunday, the man was on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of West Harrison Street when shots were fired. The man was hit three times in the chest and once in the face and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

