Man, 23, fatally shot in Kalihi, police say

May 1—Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Kalihi Tuesday night.

Officers responded at about 9:10 p.m. to reports of shots being fired and found an unresponsive male victim on the ground with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to Linapuni Street in Kalihi and treated the victim with advanced life support before taking him to an emergency room.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later, according to a Honolulu Police Department summary of the shooting.

The suspect, who knew the victim, fled east on North School Street in an SUV-type vehicle, HPD said.

"This was not a random act," the HPD report said.

Police are investigating the case as a second-degree murder.

14 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .