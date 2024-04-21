Man, 23, accused of trying to kill Oregon City cop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected trespasser at an Oregon City Jiffy Lube now faces numerous charges after allegedly trying to stab a police officer who tried to take him into custody.

The Jiffy Lube called in the trespassing incident Saturday morning, and then called again when the same man, later identified as Adonai Gabriel-Escamilla, came back shortly before 1 p.m., Oregon City police said in a release.

It was then he showed a knife and tried to stab an officer before running away and into a local business with customers inside, officials said. As police tried to close traffic in the area, Gabriel-Escamilla dropped the knife, was arrested and then taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Authorities said the 23-year-old will eventually be booked into the Clackamas County Jail for multiple charges, including attempted aggravated murder of a police office.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Anyone with information is asked to call Oregon City police.

