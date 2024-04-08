Man, 22, sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping 15-year-old girl, Sacramento DA says

A Sacramento Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 21 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl after she refused to have sex with him, prosecutors said.

Judge Delbert Oros also ordered Kemoni Tobin to register with authorities as a sex offender for the rest of his life for the sexual assault, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday in a news release.

On Nov. 5, 2021, the 15-year-old girl agreed to meet and hang out with another teenager. Tobin, who was 20 years old at the time, also was there.

The three of them went to the other teenager’s apartment, where the 15-year-old girl was left alone with Tobin. Prosecutors said the girl refused to have sex with Tobin, then “he sexually assaulted and forcibly raped her.”

The sexual assault was reported to law enforcement officials, and she underwent a sexual assault examination. Prosecutors said subsequent laboratory testing confirmed traces of Tobin’s DNA were found in the examination.

A jury on Jan. 31 found Tobin guilty of sexually assaulting a victim 14 years old or older, forcible rape of a minor 14 or older and unlawful sexual intercourse with a victim more than three years younger.

At the time of the sexual assault trial, Tobin was already serving a four-year prison for a previous conviction of pimping and pandering, according to the District Attorney’s Office. His 21-year prison sentence will begin as he completes his four-year sentence.