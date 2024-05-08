Man, 22, arrested after fatal shooting in Wagener

A Wagener man was arrested Tuesday night in connection to the shooting death of a 52-year-old man in Aiken County.

Jonathan Daquan Staley, 22, of Wagener, was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center and is expected to be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Jeffcoat Roadfor a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Timothy Davenport, 53, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.

Davenport was taken to Lexington Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

According to a witness, Staley ran from the house before deputies arrived on scene. Citizens in the area told deputies they saw Staley walking along the side of Highway 302. He was found at about 11:15 p.m. on Highway 302 near Wagener and taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office and coroner's office are continuing with the investigation.

