Man, 22, accused of attempted murder, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, two drivers, including the suspect, were involved in a road rage incident on Yelm Highway Southeast, Lt. Mike Brooks said Sunday.

The suspect then retrieved a gun to confront the other driver, but fired it at the wrong car, Brooks said. The male driver of the unrelated car was not hurt, he said.

The bullets struck the windshield and a rear passenger door, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.