Man, 21, fatally shot near Morse CTA Red Line station in Rogers Park: police

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot near the Morse Red Line station in the Rogers Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The victim was outside in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue around 2 p.m. when a gunman shot him several times in the head, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward at St. Francis Hospital, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death but did not release the victim’s identity.

Ald. Maria Hadden, 49th, said in a social media statement that police believe the shooting was targeted. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody and that area detectives were investigating the shooting.

Hadden said she would meet with police Superintendent Larry Snelling and nearby aldermen Wednesday, noting that Tuesday’s fatal shooting is the second to occur in Rogers Park in the last month. On Feb. 25, a 19-year-old woman visiting from Minnesota was killed and three others, including the woman’s sister, were injured in what officials said was a targeted attack at Pottawattomie Park, 7340 N. Rogers Ave.

Both shootings took place on unseasonably warm days. Hadden said one of the objectives of the meeting would be to plan for the summer months, which typically see an increase in violence.