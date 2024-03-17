Man, 21, arrested in Old Town stabbing incident: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for allegedly stabbing someone in Portland’s Old Town early Sunday morning.

The stabbing at NW 6th and Glisan happened around 2 a.m., Portland police said. The victim was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Officials say the man is expected to survive.

Two injured in Northeast Portland drive-by shooting: PPB

Around 30 minutes later, an officer spotted the suspect, identified as Yimer Funez-Cruz, near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Yamhill Street. Funez-Cruz ran, but was tasered and arrested by Oregon State Police troopers in the area.

Funez-Cruz was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.