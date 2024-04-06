Man, 20, shot, robbed in Bronzeville, Chicago police say
Chicago police are searching for the man who robbed and shot a man early Saturday in Bronzeville.
Chicago police are searching for the man who robbed and shot a man early Saturday in Bronzeville.
The state dropped criminal penalties for possession of all illegal drugs, but a spike in overdose deaths inspired lawmakers to abandon the policy.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Just hours after Elon Musk claimed Reuters was "lying" about plans to ditch its $25,000 low cost EV and instead focus all its efforts on a robotaxi, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he would reveal said robotaxi in an event on August 8. The announcement comes as Tesla EV sales have lagged and profits have fallen, leaving the company and its CEO on a search for another product to boost sales — or at least the stock price. Earlier Friday, a Reuters report citing three anonymous sources and internal documents said that Tesla was abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV and would instead focus resources on a planned robotaxi that is being built on the same small EV platform that was also supposed to power the lower-cost vehicle.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7 and runs through Saturday, April 13.
The USWNT face off against Japan in their first game of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup.
Whether you're a 'Mandalorian' maniac or a superhero superfan, you'll find something right up your alley.
This universally flattering lippie will look great on any wearer — get it while it's marked down and still in stock!
Rouge members can snag Vegamour's popular products — or other beauty faves — for 20% off.
Cherlynn and Devindra chat with 404 Media co-founder Jason Koebler about his experience moving away from Google and towards Kagi.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about Steve Clifford stepping down as head coach of the Hornets, Chauncey Bills and Vince Carter making the Hall of Fame, Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery and a lot more.
The average rate for a 30-year loan inched past 7% this week, settling at 7.07%, according to Mortgage News Daily.
There's a new Star Wars show coming on May 4. The animated Tales of the Empire is a companion piece to 2022's Tales of the Jedi.
Give your green thumb some exercise with this compact five-tiered planter, suitable indoors and out.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
The 45-year-old actor is getting candid about male body standards and the "unrealistic" pressure to appear perfect on screen.
DataStax made a name for itself by commercializing the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, but these days, the company's focus is squarely on using its database chops to build a "one-stop GenAI stack." One of the first building blocks for this was to bring vector search capabilities to its hosted Astra DB service last summer. Since then, it's built out more of its stack for building GenAI applications backed by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and today, the company announced the next stop in this direction by announcing that it has acquired Logspace, the company behind Langflow, a low-code tool for building RAG-based applications.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Cleveland's season has been full of injuries and uncertainty, but the Cavs are still in the mix in the East, hoping to go further in the postseason than the year before.
No-penalty CDs don’t charge fees if you need to withdraw your money early. But they do come with some trade-offs. Here’s what you need to know.