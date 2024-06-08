Man, 20, shot and killed near corner of Raymond and Bartges streets in Akron

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed near the corner of Raymond and Bartges streets in Akron around 3:25 p.m. Saturday, according to Akron Police Department.

Police discovered a man who appeared to have been shot in the back and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from Akron police

Police are withholding the victim's name as they continue to investigate.

Apparent witnesses told the police they saw multiple male subjects fleeing the scene, the report states.

Detectives have also collected shell casings and other evidence from the scene, per the report.

Police have not made any arrests.

The police department is encouraging anyone who has information to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-37502Tip. They can also provide information anonymously to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO to 274637.

Those with information can also download the Akron PD app and provide information by texting Tip411 or visiting AkronCops.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police investigating Saturday afternoon fatal shooting