Man, 20, killed in shooting at 21st and Grove; no suspect in custody

A 20-year-old Wichita man was shot and killed Thursday in the area of 21st and Grove in east Wichita.

Police officers were flagged down at around 5:21 p.m. after a shooting in the 2200 block of N. Grove, Wichita police Capt. Christian Cory said.

Officers found the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Cory said.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident and think it stemmed from an argument between two people. No suspect was in custody, according to Cory.

Police had the parking lot of a smoke shop taped off as investigators worked. A four-door passenger car with bullet holes in the front windshield and its passenger door open sat in the parking lot.

When asked about the involvement of the car, police said they are still investigating and speaking with witnesses.

A car with apparent bullet holes in the front windshield was parked behind crime scene tape as Wichita detectives worked the scene of a shooting.