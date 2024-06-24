Man, 20, drowns while fishing in Fort Meadow Reservoir in Marlborough, according to DA

MARLBOROUGH — A 20-year-old man who was fishing with friends drowned in Fort Meadow Reservoir Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities were summoned to the reservoir about 4:15 p.m. Friends of the victim told police officers and firefighters that he went under the water and did not resurface, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Members of the Fire Department eventually located the victim, who was rushed to Marlborough Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to District Attorney's Office.

The death is being investigated by state police assigned to the DA's office.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Man, 20, drowns while fishing in Marlborough, according to authorities