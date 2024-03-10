Man, 20, dies in shooting in Fort Lauderdale
A 20-year-old man is dead and three people are under investigation after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said Sunday.
Gunfire was reported Saturday afternoon at the 1400 block of NE 57th Street.
The victim — whose name was not released by police — was pronounced dead at Imperial Point Hospital, according to a Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman.
The investigation is ongoing.
