Man, 20, dies in Amwell Township motorcycle crash

A man died in a motorcycle crash in Amwell Township on Monday afternoon.

Noah Polites, 20, was riding a motorcycle when it lost control and struck a guardrail along Amity Ridge Road at 2:44 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polites was not wearing a helmet, according to the Washington County coroner’s office.

State police are investigating the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Multiple people injured after vehicle crashes into trees in Westmoreland County Suspects who caused damage to Jefferson Hills homes sought by police Key Bridge collapse: FBI opens criminal investigation VIDEO: Tax Day 2024: Options exist for those still planning to file DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts