Man, 20, arrested in Maine on charges he murdered his brother in Brockton

BROCKTON — A 20-year-old man was arrested in Maine on Tuesday on charges that he murdered his brother in Brockton on Easter morning, prosecutors said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said that Jeremiah Abreu, 20, was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by the United States Marshals Service District of Maine and a Maine State Police Fugitive Apprehension Team. He was taken into custody after leaving a home in Lewiston, Maine, the DA's office said.

Massachusetts State Police had obtained an arrest warrant charging Jeremiah Abreu with murder in the fatal shooting of his brother, 27 year-old Sedrick Abreu, early Sunday morning on Hoover Avenue in Brockton.

Brockton police responded to 36 Hoover Ave. about 2:17 a.m. that day after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting inside the home. Police and emergency medical personnel responded and located a man, later identified as Sedrick Abreu, who had been shot in the chest. He later died at a local hospital.

Massachusetts State Police investigate a fatal shooting at 36 Hoover Ave. in Brockton on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

As part of the investigation into the shooting, Brockton and State Police executed a search warrant at the home and located "several items of evidentiary value," the DA's office said.

Two men — Sirick Amado, 24, also a brother of the victim, and Antonio Dejesus, 26 — were charged as accessories to the homicide. They pleaded not guilty in Brockton District Court on Monday and were held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

Jeremiah Abreu will be arraigned in Brockton District Court at a later date pending extradition from Maine.

