Man, 19, shot dead on Jamaica, Queens street: NYPD

A 19-year-old man shot on a Queens street was rushed to the hospital by two people but could not be saved, police said Friday.

The two people, whose relationship to the victim was not immediately clear, are cooperating with detectives, police said.

Officers were called to New York Hospital Queens at 10:28 p.m. Thursday. When they got there they were told that the duo had shown up a short time earlier with the victim, who had been shot in the chest.

Police determined the shooting had taken place more than three miles away in Jamaica, on Leslie Road near 178th Place.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting.

Police said the victim had no arrest history.