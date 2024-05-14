Mamou Fire Department working gas line fire

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – A gas line fire near Mamou has road closed.

According to the Mamou Fire Department, gas line fire is on Hwy. 10 (Oakdale Road) near Spears Lane. The road is currently closed in that area and traffic is being diverted.

Mamou Fire says the gas line has been turned off, but they fire needs to burn until it dies down, which will take about 4 hours.

A nearby resident believes the fire started from a lightning strike hitting a pipeline, but no confirmation has been given from officials on what started the fire.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

