Mammoth exhibit comes to Moses Lake museum

Apr. 1—MOSES LAKE — Mammoths are kind of hard to find these days, but local folks will get to see the next best thing Saturday at the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center.

The Wenas Creek Mammoth Foundation will bring its mobile education unit for the Museum's Free Family Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., according to an announcement from the museum.

The unit includes talks like "Tusks and Teeth can Tell a Story" and "What are Mammoths and Mastodons," according to the announcement. Three are also activities including brushing boxes, sifting boxes and bone measuring. Attendees will get a peek into the state's ice age past, with real fossils and even a genuine mammoth tusk they can look at and touch.

The mobile exhibit is packed with goodies that match the WMF's lesson plan, the announcement said. Expect fossils, casts and geological wonders like petrified wood and volcanic samples, along with snazzy posters. A guide will be on hand to answer questions.

The mission of the Wenas Mammoth Foundation is to promote and preserve this unique piece of Central Washington State history and utilize this site and its natural history and inspire the pursuit of educational opportunities.