When to Get a Mammogram

For the past 50 years, women have been urged to have regular mammograms—breast X-rays that help healthcare providers find suspicious lumps.

So you probably think that by now, experts would all agree on when women should have this breast cancer screening test.

But they don't.

Three major health organizations—the American Cancer Society, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists—disagree on when to start screening, how often women should undergo mammography, and at what age to stop, if ever.

They also have different takes on the benefits of clinical breast exams—having a doctor manually examine breast tissue for lumps or other possible signs of cancer.

In the face of such inconsistent advice, what should you do?

First, don’t use the conflicting advice as a reason to skip breast-cancer screening. “Yes, the groups differ on some particulars, but they agree on this: Regular screening saves lives,” says Marvin M. Lipman, M.D., Consumer Reports’ chief medical adviser.

For National Women's Health Week, we look at the positions of the three groups and the factors to consider when choosing your breast cancer screening strategy.

“Women need to understand the evidence, and they should consider their own cancer worries so that they make informed choices that are right for them,” Lipman says.

Weighing Testing's Benefits and Harms

The benefits of mammograms are obvious, Lipman says: fewer deaths from breast cancer. The American Cancer Society, for example, in its new recommendations, points to research involving hundreds of thousands of women showing that regular screening has cut breast cancer deaths by 35 to 50 percent.

The risks of breast cancer screening, though less familiar to consumers and even to some doctors, are of increasing concern to many experts. The two main risks:



False alarms. Mammograms often cause false positives, results that initially seem worrisome but prove to be harmless on follow-up tests. For example, a recent review by the task force found that 42 percent of women who get screened every two years for 10 years starting at age 50 will have at least one false positive mammography.

Getting screened every year makes it more likely that you'll experience a false alarm, as does starting in your 40s, Lipman notes. False alarms can cause needless anxiety and lead to more mammograms, which expose you to radiation—and sometimes to unnecessary biopsies.

Overtreatment. Some cancers detected by mammography and then treated are unaggressive tumors that would have never have caused harm. Treating those cancers subjects women to stress and the potential risks of cancer therapy—surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation—without any benefits.



The task force estimates that at least one in eight tumors detected by mammography would never have spread and that for every woman whose life is saved by mammography, two or three will be treated without good reason.



Factoring In Your Breast Cancer Risks

Your approach to breast cancer screening should depend in large part on how likely you are to develop breast cancer, Lipman says.

The higher your risk, the more aggressive you may want to be—by, for example, starting at age 40 or 45 instead of 50 or getting screened once per year instead of every two years.

The most important risk factors include:

• A family history of breast cancer.

• A personal history of noncancerous breast conditions, including atypical hyperplasia or dense breasts.

• Menstrual periods that started before age 12 or continued after 55, or not having a child before 30.

• A history of hormone replacement therapy.

• Obesity, smoking, or excessive alcohol consumption.

• A history of multiple chest X-rays to diagnose, for example, pneumonia or an injury.



4 Key Questions to Consider

Below are the questions to consider, the positions of leading health groups on each issue, and the advice of our experts.

1. When Should You Start Screening?

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: 40

American Cancer Society: 45

U.S. Preventive Services Task Force: 50

What to know: Breast cancer becomes much more common after age 50, and starting screenings sooner increases the chance of false alarms and, possibly, unnecessary treatment. On the other hand, cancers that develop before menopause tend to be more aggressive, making it more important to catch them early.

CR's take: The more risk factors you have for breast cancer, the more reasonable it is to start having mammograms in your 40s.

2. How Often Should You Have a Mammogram?

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: Every year.

American Cancer Society: Every year from age 45 to 54, then every two years.

U.S. Preventive Services Task Force: Every two years.

What to know: Breast cancer that appears before menopause tends to spread faster. But frequent tests make false alarms and unnecessary treatment more likely.